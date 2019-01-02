New 'Hobbs & Shaw' Motion Posters Reveal The Powerhouse Cast

The Hobbs & Shaw trailer won't be arriving during the Super Bowl as most of us thought. Instead, the Fast & Furious spinoff will reveal its first footage later today, but first here are some new motion posters introducing the powerhouse cast.
The images feature stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, returning as Luke Hobbs and ex-villain Deckard Shaw, who became unlikely buddies during The Fate of the Furious. They're forced to teamup against Idris Elba as Brixton, who in this poster looks like a villain out of a Marvel comic. Also in the cast is Mission: Impossible-Fallout's Vanessa Kirby as Hattie Shaw, Deckard's sister.
Directed by Deadpool 2's David Leitch, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw opens August 2nd.
“I’m what ya call a nice cold can of whup ass” ~ Luke Hobbs— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 30, 2019
Get ready for our worldwide @HobbsAndShaw trailer debut on FRIDAY. #JasonStatham @IdrisElba & the kid stir up trouble & fun in the biggest showdown the Fast & Furious franchise has ever seen. #HobbsAndShaw #Boots2Asses pic.twitter.com/ZBfhiacKRC
He’s what you call a champagne problem. Jason Statham returns as Deckard Shaw in @FastFurious Presents: @HobbsAndShaw. #HobbsAndShaw pic.twitter.com/BYdXVL5diq— Hobbs & Shaw (@HobbsAndShaw) January 30, 2019
Superhuman. Bulletproof. Meet Brixton. @IdrisElba stars in @FastFurious Presents: @HobbsAndShaw. #HobbsAndShaw pic.twitter.com/tZrFwCnsgj— Hobbs & Shaw (@HobbsAndShaw) January 30, 2019
The Shaw family isn’t just brothers. Meet Hattie. @VanessaKirby stars in @FastFurious Presents: @HobbsAndShaw. #HobbsAndShaw pic.twitter.com/4O1r0f7S6D— Hobbs & Shaw (@HobbsAndShaw) January 30, 2019