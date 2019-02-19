New 'Godzilla: King Of The Monsters' Footage Unleashes Total Destruction

In just a few months, Godzilla will come stomping back into theaters. A new trailer forhas been unleashed and it's pretty much all wanton destruction, which is perfectly fine with me.What I like about the footage we've seen, and this must be calculated by producers, is the sheer amount of action. The chief complaint of Gareth Edwards' 2014 film was that we didn't see enough Godzilla destroying things, and that is going to be rectified in a big way, especially with kaiju adversaries Rodan, Mothra, and King Ghidora showing up. Let them fight!!!The cast is also an upgrade. While Ken Watanabe and Zhang Ziyi are back, the new additions include Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, Aisha Hinds, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and David Strathairn.Directed by Michael Dougherty,opens May 31st.