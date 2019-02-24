2/24/2019
'Never Grow Old' Trailer: John Cusack And Emile Hirsch War In The Old West
I'll admit, I laughed out loud the first time I saw the poster for Never Grow Old which has John Cusack looking like a sleepy-eyed Man in Black. He's been taking on a lot of ill-fitting roles in questionable movies lately, and even though this dark Western has a pretty cool premise the trailer is ugly and the accents being thrown around are pretty terrible.
Set in a 19th-century frontier town, Cusack plays a vicious outlaw who starts murdering his opposition, paying a poor Irish undertaker (Emile Hirsch) to bury the victims. As the outlaws take over the peaceful town, the undertaker's family comes under threat as the death toll rises. Joining Cusack and Hirsch are John Cusack, Déborah François, Antonia Campbell-Hughes, Danny Webb, Anne Coesens, Blake Berris, Paul Reid and Lea Seydoux, although I didn't spot her anywhere so her role must be pretty small.
SYNOPSIS: Debauchery. Greed. Murder. Welcome to Garlow. The once-peaceful frontier town is now a den of vice after vicious outlaw Dutch Albert (John Cusack) and his gang arrived—and began gunning down their opposition. Undertaker Patrick Tate (Emile Hirsch) must choose between the blood money he makes burying the murderers’ victims and the threats he and his family face in this intense and gritty western.
Directed by Ivan Kavanagh, Never Grow Old opens in select cities and VOD on March 15th.