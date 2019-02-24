'Never Grow Old' Trailer: John Cusack And Emile Hirsch War In The Old West

I'll admit, I laughed out loud the first time I saw the poster forwhich has John Cusack looking like a sleepy-eyed Man in Black. He's been taking on a lot of ill-fitting roles in questionable movies lately, and even though this dark Western has a pretty cool premise the trailer is ugly and the accents being thrown around are pretty terrible.Set in a 19th-century frontier town, Cusack plays a vicious outlaw who starts murdering his opposition, paying a poor Irish undertaker (Emile Hirsch) to bury the victims. As the outlaws take over the peaceful town, the undertaker's family comes under threat as the death toll rises. Joining Cusack and Hirsch are John Cusack, Déborah François, Antonia Campbell-Hughes, Danny Webb, Anne Coesens, Blake Berris, Paul Reid and Lea Seydoux, although I didn't spot her anywhere so her role must be pretty small.SYNOPSIS:Directed by Ivan Kavanagh,opens in select cities and VOD on March 15th.