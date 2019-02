Netflix Finally Gives 'The Punisher' And 'Jessica Jones' The Axe

Well, we saw this coming, didn't we? No need to beat around the bush then; Netflix has gone ahead and canceledand. This completes the total excising of Marvel from Netflix's lineup.So much for all of the lip service going around about the possibility of more Marvel on Netflix. That shit ain't happening, at least not anytime soon.'s second season, which we all felt had the stink of death all over it, was just released some weeks back.third and final season airs later this year. Here's the official statement from Netflix:While some have held out hope these shows, including Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, could resurface on Disney+, the current deal won't allow any of these characters to be used anywhere else until 2020 . So scrap that idea, and it's just more fuel behind Disney's decision to pull all of their content from Netflix in the future. Even Captain Marvel will skip streaming and go straight to Disney+. But don't get it twisted; the cancellation of Marvel's shows appears to be totally Netflix's decision, and judging by some ratings data they were justified in doing so.Jon Bernthal clearly saw this coming, and must've had this post queued up and ready to go for the announcement...