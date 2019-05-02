'Missing Link' Trailer: Laika Sends The Legendary Creature On A Grand Adventure

We may be entering a new frontier for acclaimed animation studio Laika. The company's founder, Travis Knight, is more in the spotlight than ever for branching out and directing, the best-reviewedmovie yet. And after years of distribution by Focus Features, their next filmhas a home with tastemaker Annapurna Pictures, which brings with it a new level of expectations.Fortunately, no matter what is going on behind-the-scenes the animation is as gorgeous as ever, and the story just as inventive. Missing Link features the voices of Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, Zach Galifianakis, Timothy Olyphant, and Emma Thompson, centering on the titular creature who emerges from the woods and goes on a grand adventure with a famous explorer. Here's the synopsis:Directed by Chris Butler,opens April 12th.