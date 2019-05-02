2/05/2019
'Missing Link' Trailer: Laika Sends The Legendary Creature On A Grand Adventure
We may be entering a new frontier for acclaimed animation studio Laika. The company's founder, Travis Knight, is more in the spotlight than ever for branching out and directing Bumblebee, the best-reviewed Transformers movie yet. And after years of distribution by Focus Features, their next film Missing Link has a home with tastemaker Annapurna Pictures, which brings with it a new level of expectations.
Fortunately, no matter what is going on behind-the-scenes the animation is as gorgeous as ever, and the story just as inventive. Missing Link features the voices of Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, Zach Galifianakis, Timothy Olyphant, and Emma Thompson, centering on the titular creature who emerges from the woods and goes on a grand adventure with a famous explorer. Here's the synopsis:
This April, meet Mr. Link: 8 feet tall, 630 lbs, and covered in fur, but don’t let his appearance fool you… he is funny, sweet, and adorably literal, making him the world’s most lovable legend at the heart of Missing Link, the globe-trotting family adventure from LAIKA. Tired of living a solitary life in the Pacific Northwest, Mr. Link recruits fearless explorer Sir Lionel Frost to guide him on a journey to find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La. Along with adventurer Adelina Fortnight, our fearless trio of explorers encounter more than their fair share of peril as they travel to the far reaches of the world to help their new friend. Through it all, the three learn that sometimes you can find a family in the places you least expect.
Directed by Chris Butler, Missing Link opens April 12th.