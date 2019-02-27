2/27/2019
Melissa McCarthy Is All For Jason Reitman's 'Ghostbusters' Sequel
So how do you feel about Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters sequel? Chances are you've got an opinion because, well, everybody seems to have one on this divisive project. Leslie Jones, star of the 2016 reboot that is being left in the dust, has made her misgivings quite clear, while Reitman himself put his foot in his mouth claiming he would be giving the franchise back to the fans.
Not everybody stands against the film, however. Paul Feig gave Reitman his endorsement, and now so has his Ghostbusters star, Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy. She tells ET...
“I’m for anybody who’s making movies. I talked to Jason about it, he’s just always had this idea, and his goes back to the world where the guys did exist and I’m like, ‘I want to see that, I’m all for it. I say like, ‘Tell the story.'”
“I think there’s a million stories to be told. He’s a really, really good filmmaker and a really good storyteller, so I will be there buying my ticket. I’m all for it.”
I'm gonna need Jones and McCarthy to turn this into an SNL skit post haste.
Reitman's Ghostbusters sequel opens July 10th 2020.