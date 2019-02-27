2/27/2019
Mattel's View-Master Toy Is Getting Its Own Movie
After The Lego Movie, it'd be stupid to write off any project that sounds like an extended toy commercial. Similar to what Hasbro has done with its Transformers and GI Joe movies, Mattel is building its brand of films based on their iconic toys, and the latest is....View-Master.
Yep, the binoculars that showed hazy 3D images of shit you could find in any encyclopedia is becoming a movie, thanks to the partnership between Mattel and MGM. There's no plot or anything yet, nor any creative types involved, but can I hope they do a They Live sort of thing with this? Maybe you look into the View-Master and it reveals the Lizard People? I'd dig that.
“View-Master was the first device that allowed families all over the world to escape their reality and take them places they never thought they could go. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Mattel to create a family adventure integrating the old school turn and click stereotypic device with the modern world of virtual reality", says Jonathan Glickman, MGM’s motion picture group president.
Virtual reality, eh? Well, that's something, but until a writer and director are hired it's tough to view this as anything other than sketchy. [THR]