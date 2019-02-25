Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman': Netflix Announces Fall Release In New Teaser

More than a decade has passed since Martin Scorsese bought the rights to Charles Brandt's mobster novel,and finally film adaptation The Irishman is right around the corner. Netflix debuted a new teaser which confirms the long-awaited mob drama will arrive this fall, and they've got big plans to make it this year'sBy that, I meanwill get a similar release strategy, arriving in theaters as well as an eventual streaming debut. And with a cast that includes Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, Jesse Plemons, and Ray Romano, you can bet Netflix is going to put out the big guns to make this movie an event experience.As for the teaser itself, there's no actual footage just a rundown of the star-studded cast. We do get a couple of lines of dialogue, though, from De Niro in the role of mob hitman Frank Sheeran, a prolific killer believed to be behind the murder of Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa. If there's a reason for the extensive delays it's probably because of the de-aging technology used for much of the movie on De Niro and Pacino. This is new ground for Scorsese and a bold gamble, if you ask me. We'll see how that turns out.