2/14/2019
'Love Death & Robots' Trailer: David Fincher And Tim Miller Unleash Animated Mayhem On Netflix
When David Fincher attempted a star-studded revival of classic animated film Heavy Metal, one of the first people he called was Tim Miller. This was back in 2008 before most people had heard of the Deadpool director, although he had earned a reputation for impressive VFX work. While that film never took off, Fincher and Miller have finally had a real chance to work together on an animated anthology titled Love Death & Robots, which looks absolutely insane.
We haven't had an animated anthology movie of this magnitude since The Animatrix, and this actually seems to share some of the same DNA. The minute-long teaser features a blur of images that aren't going to make a lot of sense, which is fine by me. They're all part of the 18 NSFW short stories featuring crazy shit like "sentient dairy products, werewolf soldiers, robots gone wild, garbage monsters, cyborg bounty hunters, alien spiders and blood-thirsty demons from hell."
I'm there.
The full roster of stories will cover a variety of adult topics including racism, government, war, free will, and human nature. The anthology collection spans the science fiction, fantasy, horror and comedy genres and each short has a unique animation style: from traditional 2D to photo-real 3D CGI. The creators were assembled for a global calling for best in class animators from all over the world including artists from France, Korea, Hungary, Canada, and the US among others. The series draws inspiration from the eclectic and provocative comic book material from the 1970s that influenced both Miller’s and Fincher’s formative interests in storytelling.
Love Death & Robots is another Netflix project for Fincher, following on the success of Mindhunter and House of Cards. Look for it to hit the streaming giant on March 15th.