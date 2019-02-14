'Love Death & Robots' Trailer: David Fincher And Tim Miller Unleash Animated Mayhem On Netflix

When David Fincher attempted a star-studded revival of classic animated film, one of the first people he called was Tim Miller. This was back in 2008 before most people had heard of thedirector, although he had earned a reputation for impressive VFX work. While that film never took off, Fincher and Miller have finally had a real chance to work together on an animated anthology titled, which looks absolutely insane.We haven't had an animated anthology movie of this magnitude since, and this actually seems to share some of the same DNA. The minute-long teaser features a blur of images that aren't going to make a lot of sense, which is fine by me. They're all part of the 18 NSFW short stories featuring crazy shit likeI'm there.is another Netflix project for Fincher, following on the success ofand. Look for it to hit the streaming giant on March 15th.