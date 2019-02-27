'Little' Trailer: Regina Hall Gets A Second Chance At Growing Up

Marsai Martin was inspired to star in the comedywhen she was just 10 years old. It was back in 2014 when thestar approached Kenya Barris with her idea for the film, a twist on the Tom Hanks classic,. And now 5 years later her big idea is headed to the screen with Martin sharing the screen with Regina Hall and Issa Rae.Martin and Hall both play Jordan Sanders, a high-powered, ruthless tech mogul and the ultimate horrible boss. After pissing off the wrong kid, Sanders wakes up in her penthouse as her 13-year-old self just before an important do-or-die meeting. Rae plays Sanders' long-suffering assistant and the only one in on the truth of what has happened, and she takes great pleasure in seeing her boss forced to grow up for a second time.Produced by Will Packer and directed by Tina Gordon,opens on April 12th.