Leonardo DiCaprio And Martin Scorsese's 'Devil In The White City' Series Heads To Hulu

It was way back in 2010 when Leonardo DiCaprio bought the rights to Erik Larson's book, and big plans were set in motion for it. DiCaprio would star with Martin Scorsese behind the camera, but even with that much star power the project has been dormant for years. Now DiCaprio and Scorsese are bringing it back, but not in the way originally intended.will head to Hulu as a series from Paramount TV, with DiCaprio and Scorsese acting as exec-producers. I have to admit, that's very disappointing because the story being told is amazing and so is Larson's book. Here's Deadline 's synopsis:No word on a start date or casting. Between this and the pact struck with Marvel to launch a slew of new shows it's turning out to be a banner day for Hulu.