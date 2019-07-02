'L.A.'s Finest' Trailer: Gabrielle Union Is Back As Syd Barrett In The 'Bad Boys' Spinoff

We went almost two decades without amovie, and now all of the sudden the franchise is back with a vengeance. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are reunited for Bad Boys for Life, which could extend to a fourth movie. And on the small screen, Gabrielle Union reprises her role as's popular Sydney Barrett in, a spinoff that finds her co-starring with Jessica Alba.takes Syd from Miami to the west coast, where she joins the LAPD in hopes of leaving her complicated past behind. Alba plays Syd's partner, Nancy McKenna, a single mother with a troubled history of her own. Also reprising his Bad Boys II role is John Salley as geeky computer hacker Fletcher. Ernie Hudson, Zach Gilford, Duane Martin, and Jake Busey will also take on supporting roles.Here's the synopsis:The 13-episode original series will be Spectrum's first, with 3 episodes debuting on May 13th.