'Juanita' Trailer: Alfre Woodard Is Looking For A Fresh Start And Some Fried Eggs

Alfre Woodard is having a moment. She absolutely killed it in two seasons of Netflix's, and this past Sundance saw her filmwin the Grand Jury Prize for Drama, with some proclaiming it a future Oscar contender. And now the veteran actress, who I feel has never gotten her due despite a handful of Emmy wins, returns to Netflix with, a film that just looks like an absolute charmer.Based on Sheila Williams' bookand directed by's Clark Johnson, the film centers on the titular mother and grandmother who leaves the drama of her life behind, hops the first Greyhound bus out of town for a new place to call home, and they are not prepared for the big personality Juanita is bringing to the table. Joining Woodard in the cast are Blair Underwood, Adam Beach, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and Marcus Henderson.hits Netflix on March 8th.