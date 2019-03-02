Jordan Peele Debuts New Super Bowl Trailer For 'Us'

Ugh, it begins. Super Bowl Sunday means an entire day of teasers and TV spots, and it's starting mad early with the release of new footage from Jordan Peele's horror,. Jordan Peele took to Reddit to reveal the footage. The film reunites's Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke, along with Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Shahadi Wright Joseph, and Evan Alex. This is a shorter cut, free from The Luniz's "I Got 5 On It", but still pretty effective at showcasing the nightmare Peele is unleashing.Here's the synopsis:will have its world premiere at SXSW, then hit theaters on March 15th.