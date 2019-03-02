2/03/2019
Jordan Peele Debuts New Super Bowl Trailer For 'Us'
Ugh, it begins. Super Bowl Sunday means an entire day of teasers and TV spots, and it's starting mad early with the release of new footage from Jordan Peele's horror, Us. Jordan Peele took to Reddit to reveal the footage. The film reunites Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke, along with Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Shahadi Wright Joseph, and Evan Alex. This is a shorter cut, free from The Luniz's "I Got 5 On It", but still pretty effective at showcasing the nightmare Peele is unleashing.
Here's the synopsis:
Set in present day along the iconic Northern California coastline, Us, from Monkeypaw Productions, stars Oscar® winner Lupita Nyong’o as Adelaide Wilson, a woman returning to her beachside childhood home with her husband, Gabe (Black Panther’s Winston Duke), and their two children (Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex) for an idyllic summer getaway.
Haunted by an unexplainable and unresolved trauma from her past and compounded by a string of eerie coincidences, Adelaide feels her paranoia elevate to high-alert as she grows increasingly certain that something bad is going to befall her family. After spending a tense beach day with their friends, the Tylers (Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Cali Sheldon, Noelle Sheldon), Adelaide and her family return to their vacation home. When darkness falls, the Wilsons discover the silhouette of four figures holding hands as they stand in the driveway. Us pits an endearing American family against a terrifying and uncanny opponent: doppelgängers of themselves.
Us will have its world premiere at SXSW, then hit theaters on March 15th.