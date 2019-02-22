John Krasinski Will Direct 'A Quiet Place 2' With The Full Cast Returning

After telling us since last year that he would only return to write a sequel to his hit, A Quiet Place, John Krasinski is also coming back to direct. Not only that, but Emily Blunt is coming back, too, with Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds in talks to join them.
Krasinski took to Instagram to confirm the news with a hashtag #PartII and the release date of May 15th 2020.
Never mind that Krasinski's directing, I think all of us felt it unlikely he would hand the job over to someone else. It's the return of Blunt, Jupe, and Simmonds that's interesting because it means we are definitely getting a continuation from the first movie and its characters, which is not what Krasinski has been teasing all this time. According to THR, “The team considered two options for the follow-up: one would have focused on a brand new aspect of the post-apocalyptic world featuring the creatures, and the second involved the continuing saga of the protective mother and her children.”
It's possible Krasinski looks to meld both visions, exploring new aspects of that world, maybe introducing a new family while keeping tabs on the one we're familiar with. Personally I'd like to see things pick up moments after Blunt's character cocks the shotgun ready to kill the creatures who are attacking her home.
Filming on A Quiet Place 2 begins in July.