2/13/2019
James Gunn's 'Suicide Squad' Won't Include Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn
Looks like we're going to be getting less of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn than we thought. Following news that Birds of Prey would eventually lead to a big crossover movie with Gotham City Sirens, a new piece by Forbes says that teamup flick isn't happening at all. Furthermore, Harley Quinn won't be rejoining the team that made her popular on the big screen, either.
In Forbes' piece, they state that Robbie will not be part of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which is looking to revamp the team following 2016's hit Oscar-winning movie. While nothing is made official, this would have to cast some doubt on Will Smith, Jared Leto, and others returning. There will be little to no connection at all to the previous movie, which I reiterate WON AN ACADEMY AWARD! Also, that crazy True Romance-style flick featuring Robbie's Harley Quinn and Leto's Joker is no longer being developed. No shocker there as Leto has moved on to Sony's upcoming Morbius the Living Vampire.
Birds of Prey looks to be the singular home of Harley Quinn at this point. While it won't be the first leg of an all-girl trilogy as previously reported, there will continue to be a separate Gotham City Sirens movie...for now. This is the DCEU we're talking about and shit changes daily.