James Cameron Talks 'Avatar 2', Those "Pesky" Live-Action Elements, And Kate Winslet's Performance

James Cameron has done a pretty good job keeping details on hissequels under wraps, but he's finally starting to shed a little light.arrives in 2020, and according to Cameron's comments to Empire , at the center of the story will be the relationship between Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), who he left his human side for and established a life with her on Pandora. The sequel is set some years after the 2009 movie, with Jake and Neytiri now having an 8-year-old daughter...That's Cameron also confirming the next two sequels were indeed shot back-to-back, however he adds that production is far from over. He's got all of the technical stuff done, but damned if those "pesky" humans aren't slowing things down...One of the new additions to the franchise is Kate Winslet, making this a reunion with herdirector. Cameron talked to Vulture (via People ) a little bit about her "gung-ho" performance as Ronal, a free-diving member of the Pandoran race...Cameron jokingly added...opens December 2020.