Indie Spirit Awards Names 'If Beale Street Could Talk' Best Film

2019 FILM INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARD NOMINATIONS

BEST FEATURE

If Beale Street Could Talk – WINNER

Producers: Dede Gardner, Barry Jenkins, Jeremy Kleiner, Sara Murphy, Adele Romanski

BEST FIRST FEATURE (Award given to the director and producer)

Sorry to Bother You – WINNER

Director: Boots Riley

Producers: Nina Yang Bongiovi, Jonathan Duffy, Charles D. King, George Rush, Forest Whitaker, Kelly Williams

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Given to the best feature made for under $500,000. (Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)

En el Séptimo Día – WINNER

Writer/Director/Producer: Jim McKay

Producers: Alex Bach, Lindsey Cordero, Caroline Kaplan, Michael Stipe

BEST DIRECTOR

Barry Jenkins – WINNER

If Beale Street Could Talk

BEST SCREENPLAY

Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty – WINNER

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Bo Burnham – WINNER

Eighth Grade

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom – WINNER

Suspiria

BEST EDITING

Joe Bini – WINNER

You Were Never Really Here

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Glenn Close – WINNER

The Wife

BEST MALE LEAD

Ethan Hawke – WINNER

First Reformed

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Regina King – WINNER

If Beale Street Could Talk

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Richard E. Grant – WINNER

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD – Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast

Suspiria Director: Luca Guadagnino

Casting Directors: Avy Kaufman, Stella Savino

Ensemble Cast: Malgosia Bela, Ingrid Caven, Lutz Ebersdorf, Elena Fokina, Mia Goth, Jessica Harper, Dakota Johnson, Gala Moody, Chloë Grace Moretz, Renée Soutendijk, Tilda Swinton, Sylvie Testud, Angela Winkler

BEST DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? – WINNER

Director/Producer: Morgan Neville

Producers: Caryn Capotosto, Nicholas Ma

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)

Roma – WINNER Mexico

Director: Alfonso Cuarón

BONNIE AWARD – Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo joined American Airlines in 1973 at age 24, becoming the first female pilot to fly for a major U.S. airline. In her honor, the second Bonnie Award will recognize a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant, sponsored by American Airlines.

Debra Granik – WINNER



PRODUCERS AWARD – The 22nd annual Producers Award honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.

Shrihari Sathe – WINNER

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD – The 25th annual Someone to Watch Award recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.

Alex Moratto – WINNER

Director of Sócrates

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD – The 24th annual Truer Than Fiction Award is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.

Bing Liu – WINNERDirector of Minding the Gap





It was a huge night forat tonight's Film Independent Spirit Awards. Barry Jenkins' loving drama won three awards including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actress for Regina King. What this bodes for it and its three Oscar nominations we'll have to wait a little while to find out, but chances are it won't receive quite the same reception.Speaking of the Oscars, they screwed up by not nominating Ethan Hawke for, but fortunately, the Spirits awarded him Best Actor. Glenn Close won Best Actress for, as I'm predicting she will tomorrow, and the surging Richard E. Grant won Best Supporting Actor for, which also won Best Screenplay.The rest of the nominees and winners are below, including a video of Glenn Close's acceptance speech in which she was immediately upstaged by her dog, Pip.