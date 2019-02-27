2/27/2019
'Hotel Transylvania 4' Books December 2021 Release Date
The Hotel Transylvania franchise has been huge for Sony, with $1.3B worldwide. The previous film, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation showed no signs of slowing things down and is the studio's highest-grossing animated movie of all time. To the surprise of no one, a fourth movie already in the works and has a release date.
Deadline reports Hotel Transylvania 4 has been set for December 22nd 2021. That's the latest date for any of the films so far and shows Sony's confidence placing it in the competitive and crowded awards season field. As for who will return, there aren't any details on that yet but it would be a shock if Adam Sandler didn't return to voice proud daddy Dracula, or Selena Gomez as his daughter Mavis. Others to voice characters include Sandler's buddies Kevin James and David Spade, along with Steve Buscemi, Andy Samberg, and many more.
It's also unclear if director Genndy Tartakovsky will return but I'm guessing Sony will spare no expense to keep this ship intact. Hotel Transylvania has also spawned a successful TV series that airs on the Disney Channel.