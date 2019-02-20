2/20/2019
Harrison Ford Voices Rooster In The 'Secret Life Of Pets 2' Trailer
Hard as it is to believe, Harrison For has never before lent his voice to an animated movie. He's done pretty much everything else there is to do, including play some of the most iconic characters in history, so in a way it's exciting that he can still find new things to do, like voice Rooster in Illumination's Secret Life of Pets 2.
In yet another character trailer for the anticipated sequel, we get our first look at Ford's character, a gruff dog by the name of Rooster. I think it's pretty clear they're taking a lot of cues from Ford's curmudgeonly attitude nowadays, which is probably the right way to go.
Ford is joined by Patton Oswalt (replacing Louis C.K.), Eric Stonestreet, Jenny Slate, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Lake Bell, and more.
Here's the synopsis, which still doesn't tell us much about the plot. The trailers haven't really focused in on anything, either.
The Secret Life of Pets 2 will follow summer 2016’s blockbuster about the lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day. Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborator Janet Healy will produce the sequel to the comedy that had the best opening ever for an original film, animated or otherwise.
The Secret Life of Pets 2 opens June 7th.