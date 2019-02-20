Harrison Ford Voices Rooster In The 'Secret Life Of Pets 2' Trailer

Hard as it is to believe, Harrison For has never before lent his voice to an animated movie. He's done pretty much everything else there is to do, including play some of the most iconic characters in history, so in a way it's exciting that he can still find new things to do, like voice Rooster in Illumination'sIn yet another character trailer for the anticipated sequel, we get our first look at Ford's character, a gruff dog by the name of Rooster. I think it's pretty clear they're taking a lot of cues from Ford's curmudgeonly attitude nowadays, which is probably the right way to go.Ford is joined by Patton Oswalt (replacing Louis C.K.), Eric Stonestreet, Jenny Slate, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Lake Bell, and more.Here's the synopsis, which still doesn't tell us much about the plot. The trailers haven't really focused in on anything, either.opens June 7th.