Gwyneth Paltrow Says Goodbye To Pepper Potts And The MCU

You know we're entering a different era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe because everybody seems to be saying goodbye to it. In 2008 the MCU launched with the groundbreaking release of Iron Man, and over the last ten years and twenty movies they have made history. Gwyneth Paltrow was a part of making that happen in her role as Pepper Potts, and through seven appearances grew from Tony Stark's assistant to his eventual fiancee. And now with her role incoming up, Paltrow revealed to Variety that she's saying goodbye to the character,...Paltrow made it clear that if Marvel ever needs to call on her, like maybe Potts needs to don the Iron Man armor again, she'll be there in a heartbeat...opens on April 26th.