2/19/2019
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Goodbye To Pepper Potts And The MCU
You know we're entering a different era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe because everybody seems to be saying goodbye to it. In 2008 the MCU launched with the groundbreaking release of Iron Man, and over the last ten years and twenty movies they have made history. Gwyneth Paltrow was a part of making that happen in her role as Pepper Potts, and through seven appearances grew from Tony Stark's assistant to his eventual fiancee. And now with her role in Avengers: Endgame coming up, Paltrow revealed to Variety that she's saying goodbye to the character,...
“I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point. I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked into it. I was friends with [‘Iron Man’ director] Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first ‘Iron Man’ and then to watch how important it has become to the fans.”
Paltrow made it clear that if Marvel ever needs to call on her, like maybe Potts needs to don the Iron Man armor again, she'll be there in a heartbeat...
“I feel honored to be a part of something that people are so passionate about. Of course, if they said, ‘Can you come back for a day?,’ I will always be there if they need me.”
Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26th.