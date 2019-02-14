2/14/2019
'Greta' Trailer: Isabelle Huppert Stalks Chloe Grace Moretz
First it was Octavia Spencer in the trailer for Ma, and now it's French great Isabelle Huppert involved in a toxic friendship with someone a fraction of her age. Greta stars Huppert as a lonely piano teacher who gets dangerously obsessed with a sweet, naive young woman played by Chloe Grace Moretz. Huppert and Moretz in a movie that looks like a contemporary Single White Female? Yessir.
The film is directed by Neil Jordan (Byzantium) with Maika Monroe, Zawe Ashton, Parker Sawyers, Stephen Rea, and Colm Feore co-starring. We're so used to seeing Huppert play strong, resilient women that to see her as someone who has clearly cracked is a lot to take in. I can't wait.
Here's the synopsis: A sweet, naïve young woman trying to make it on her own in New York City, Frances (Chloë Grace Moretz) doesn’t think twice about returning the handbag she finds on the subway to its rightful owner. That owner is Greta (Isabelle Huppert), an eccentric French piano teacher with a love for classical music and an aching loneliness. Having recently lost her mother, Frances quickly grows closer to widowed Greta. The two become fast friends — but Greta’s maternal charms begin to dissolve and grow increasingly disturbing as Frances discovers that nothing in Greta’s life is what it seems in this suspense thriller from Academy Award®-winning director Neil Jordan.
Greta opens March 1st.