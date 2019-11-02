2/11/2019
Giveaway: Win Tickets For 'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part' At The Smithsonian!
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance win one of five pairs of passes to The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part at the Warner Bros. Theater at Smithsonian's National Museum of American History.
SYNOPSIS: The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything in their path. The battle to defeat the enemy and restore harmony to the LEGO universe takes Emmet, Lucy, Batman and the rest of their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds that test their courage and creativity.
While you're there, make a day out of Lego Movie 2 at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History! Make sure to stop by the Superhero's exhibit complete with George Reeves's Superman costume from Adventures of Superman and Halle Berry's Storm costume from X-Men.
And don't miss The BatMobile from Tim Burton's film "Batman" parked right outside the Warner Bros. Theater.
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part is in theaters now!