2/05/2019
Giveaway: Win ROE Passes To 'Cold Pursuit' Starring Liam Neeson
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to win a pair of passes to Cold Pursuit, the new action-comedy starring Liam Neeson!
SYNOPSIS: COLD PURSUIT, an action thriller infused with irreverent humor, stars Liam Neeson as Nels Coxman, a family man whose quiet life with his wife (Laura Dern) is upended following the mysterious death of their son. Nels’ search for justice turns into a vengeful hunt for Viking (Tom Bateman), a drug lord he believes is connected to the death. As one by one each of Viking’s associates “disappear,” Nels goes from upstanding citizen to ice-cold vigilante, letting nothing — and no one — get in his way.
Cold Pursuit opens on February 8th. These passes are good at any DC-area theatre through the film's run of engagement. To enter for a chance to win, simply send an email to punchdrunktrav@gmail.com with your full name, mailing address, and "COLD PURSUIT Contest" in the subject line. Winners will be selected on Thursday, February 7th and notified by email. Good luck!