2/27/2019
Giveaway: Win A 'Greta' Poster Signed By Chloe Grace Moretz And Isabelle Huppert
Isabelle Huppert is a treasure, one of the finest actresses in the world. She's also pretty insane in the new thriller, Greta, in which she plays a lonely woman who uses handbags to lure in other women and befriend them...with deadly results. The film is directed by Neil Jordan and co-stars Chloe Grace Moretz as Greta's unwitting victim.
In honor of the film's arrival in theaters this weekend, we're offering our readers the chance to win a Greta poster autographed by Isabelle Huppert, Chloe Grace Moretz, and Neil Jordan! To enter, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Monday, March 4th and notified by email.
And after you enter, be sure to check out Greta which is in theaters on March 1st!
SYNOPSIS: A sweet, naïve young woman trying to make it on her own in New York City, Frances (Chloë Grace Moretz) doesn’t think twice about returning the handbag she finds on the subway to its rightful owner. That owner is Greta (Isabelle Huppert), an eccentric French piano teacher with a love for classical music and an aching loneliness. Having recently lost her mother, Frances quickly grows closer to widowed Greta. The two become fast friends — but Greta’s maternal charms begin to dissolve and grow increasingly disturbing as Frances discovers that nothing in Greta’s life is what it seems in this suspense thriller from Academy Award®-winning director Neil Jordan.
