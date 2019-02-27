Giveaway: Win A 'Greta' Poster Signed By Chloe Grace Moretz And Isabelle Huppert

Isabelle Huppert is a treasure, one of the finest actresses in the world. She's also pretty insane in the new thriller,, in which she plays a lonely woman who uses handbags to lure in other women and befriend them...with deadly results. The film is directed by Neil Jordan and co-stars Chloe Grace Moretz as Greta's unwitting victim.In honor of the film's arrival in theaters this weekend, we're offering our readers the chance to win a Greta poster autographed by Isabelle Huppert, Chloe Grace Moretz, and Neil Jordan! To enter, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Monday, March 4th and notified by email.And after you enter, be sure to check outwhich is in theaters on March 1st!SYNOPSIS: