2/18/2019
Giveaway: Win Digital Codes For Disney's 'Ralph Breaks The Internet' And 'The Little Mermaid'
We're happy to offer our readers the chance to win a digital code to Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet and The Little Mermaid! Disney has released both films on digital and they will hit Bluray on February 26th.
To enter, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Complete all of the steps to increase your chances of winning. Winners will be selected on Friday, February 22nd and notified by email. Good luck!
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” the animated adventure featuring video-game bad guy Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Sarah Silverman), raced to No. 1 opening weekend (the second biggest Thanksgiving opening of all time), winning the top spot at the domestic box office for three consistent weeks and grossing more than $435.1 million to date. In the hilarious, highspeed sequel to 2012’s Oscar®-nominated “Wreck-It Ralph,” the besties risk it all by traveling to the expansive, fast-paced world of the internet in an action-packed attempt to save Vanellope’s game Sugar Rush. “Ralph Breaks the Internet” is available instantly on Digital 4K Ultra HD™/HD/SD and Movies Anywhere Feb. 12 and physically on Blu-ray and DVD Feb. 26.
“Ralph Breaks the Internet” arrives home with a wide-range of exclusive extras, taking fans behind the scenes at Walt Disney Animation Studios to explore how artists created the film’s vibrant version of the internet — from comical cat videos to the intense online game Slaughter Race to shady characters on the Dark Net. Features also reveal some Easter eggs — inside jokes and references to other Disney films and characters hidden throughout the film — and filmmakers introduce some never before revealed deleted scenes.
For the first time ever in sparkling 4K Ultra HD and featuring a fin-tastic sing-along mode along with over 45 minutes of exciting new bonus features for new and old fans alike to enjoy
In honor of its 30th anniversary, two-time Academy Award®-winner (Best Original Score and Best Original Song "Under the Sea," 1989) "The Little Mermaid," dives into the highly celebrated Walt Disney Signature Collection with all-new bonus features and a sing-along mode. The magical, musical tale of mermaid princess Ariel — along with loveable sidekicks Sebastian and Flounder, and the love-to-hate sea witch Ursula — is shore to make a splash with all generations when it comes home for the first time on 4K Ultra HD, Digital and Movies Anywhere on Feb. 12, and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray™ on Feb. 26.
a Rafflecopter giveaway