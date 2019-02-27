2/27/2019
Gavin O'Connor Eyes Taylor Sheridan's Black Ops Thriller 'Fast'
Although Gavin O'Connor missed out on directing Suicide Squad 2, and a sequel to The Accountant may have hit the skids, he's still been keeping busy. Currently he's in post-production on a reunion with Ben Affleck titled Torrance (previously The Has-Been) and looks to have picked up the next project penned by Sicario and Wind River's Taylor Sheridan.
O'Connor is in talks to direct Fast, about a "follows a former special forces commando who’s recruited by the DEA to lead a black ops strike team targeting drug dealers who are protected by the CIA." This was the film Chris Pratt became attached to late last year but he appears to have left, while Sheridan couldn't strike a deal to direct it himself, hence the need to bring on O'Connor.
What are the chances O'Connor calls on his buddy Ben Affleck to headline this thing? They seem to have a pretty good working relationship at this point. [Deadline]