FX Orders 'Y: The Last Man' To Series, First Look Revealed

At today's Television Critics Association event, FX confirmed their press release from earlier in the day that a series order had been placed on, an adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's comic book. The series has a star-studded cast that includes Diane Lane, Barry Keoghan, Lashana Lynch, Imogen Poots, Marin Ireland, Imogen Poots, and Juliana Canfield.A first image was also revealed, which appears to show series protagonist Yorick Brown, his loyal Capuchin monkey Ampersand in the cage by his side. Already it looks very faithful to the comic, which takes place inShowrunners Michael Green (Blade Runner 2049) and Aida Mashaka Croal (Luke Cage) stated,We'll have to wait until 2020 forto arrive, though, with FX CEO John Landgraf saying he wants to give it more time to achieve the necessary quality rather than rushing it out. Probably a smart move, because we've seen multiple attempts to adapt Vaughan's epic comic, including a failed movie attempt. When I think about that and how tough it would be to cram so much into a two or even three-hour movie, I appreciate that FX is taking it slow to serialize it the right way.