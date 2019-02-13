2/13/2019
'Five Feet Apart' Trailer: Haley Lu Richardson And Cole Sprouse Break Rules For Love
I guess there's going to be a new trailer for teen drama Five Feet Apart every month until it opens? Sure seems that way because this is already the third for the romance which stars Haley Lu Richardson, who is awesome in everything, and Cole Sprouse from Riverdale. He might be awesome, too, but I wouldn't know. They play cystic fibrosis patients whose love is too strong for all of the rules that govern their lives. Here's the synopsis:
Stella Grant (Haley Lu Richardson) is every bit a seventeen-year-old...she's attached to her laptop and loves her best friends. But unlike most teenagers, she spends much of her time living in a hospital as a cystic fibrosis patient. Her life is full of routines, boundaries and self-control - all of which is put to the test when she meets an impossibly charming fellow CF patient named Will Newman (Cole Sprouse). There's an instant flirtation, though restrictions dictate that they must maintain a safe distance between them. As their connection intensifies, so does the temptation to throw the rules out the window and embrace that attraction. Further complicating matters is Will's potentially dangerous rebellion against his ongoing medical treatment. Stella gradually inspires Will to live life to the fullest, but can she ultimately save the person she loves when even a single touch is off limits?
Directed by Justin Baldoni, Five Feet Apart will tug at your heartstrings on March 15th.