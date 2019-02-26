Ezra Miller Says 'The Flash' Is Still Happening, Teases A "Speedster Universe"









However, he hasn't given up hope yet. Miller was doing press rounds for Fantastic Beasts 2 , and he swears the a solo Flash movie is going to happen, it's just everybody wants to make sure it's the best it can possibly be...





“This movie’s going to be a real pure offering to the fans of this material. And we’ve hit a couple of points in the script’s development where we’ve looked at it and gone ‘This isn’t it, this isn’t it yet.’”

“I’m really delighted at how focused everyone is on getting it just right, and I’m really devoted to that as well. We won’t make the film unless it’s going to be this consummate beautiful offering to the fans, and to everybody.”





Although there hasn't been any tangible movement on the film in ages, Miller has an idea of what to expect from it and it sounds a lot like the Speed Force, the extradimensional power source tapped into by all speedsters...





"We’re talking about sparking a whole new universe. It’s not just the DC multiverse, it’s the speedster multiverse. And the speedsters are the ones who connect all the disparate pieces of it. ‘Cause Marvel is a universe, right? It’s a world with all the same characters in it. DC is a multiverse – all these different stories with different realities, different characters and different versions of characters. And the speedsters are the ones who move through it all.”





Sounds great, if it happens. Miller is obviously pumped to play Barry Allen again, but it's unclear what Warner Bros. has plans for the DCEU. They're pulling further away from a cohesive universe, although that could actually work in The Flash's favor. He could easily cross over from the DCEU proper into the spinoff universe where Todd Phillips' Joker movie exists, which would be kinda cool.





Last we heard, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein were hired as directors, but that was a year ago. Production has since been delayed for later this year with a tentative 2021 release date, however nothing is really set in stone. I'd say to keep an eye on this summer's Comic-Con for something real to be announced, if not it may never happen.





Ben Affleck may have been a Gloomy Gus while on thepress tour, but his co-stars were gung-ho for the future of the DCEU. For two of them, Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa, their enthusiasm was rewarded with hitandfilms. On the other hand, poor Ray Fisher will probably never get to play Cyborg again, and as for Ezra Miller...well, he's still waiting for that Flash movie to happen.