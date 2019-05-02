2/05/2019
Edgar Wright's Thriller 'Last Night In Soho' To Star Anya Taylor-Joy
Yes, there's a Baby Driver sequel on the way, but before that Edgar Wright has a psychological thriller which has been compared to Roman Polanski's Repulsion and Nicolas Roeg's Don't Look Now. There isn't a lot that we know about it, but at least we know who will be its star, Anya Taylor-Joy of The Witch and Glass.
The film also has a title, Last Night in Soho, which fits with an earlier description by Wright about his motivations behind pursuing this particular genre...
"I realized I had never made a film about central London – specifically Soho, somewhere I’ve spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years. With ‘Hot Fuzz’ and ‘Shaun Of The Dead’ you make movies about places you’ve lived in. This movie is about the London I’ve existed in.”
Wright co-wrote the script with Penny Dreadful's Krysty Wilson-Cairns, and it's ready to be filmed beginning this summer. With Taylor-Joy already on board it's a promising start for Wright as he ventures into unfamiliar genre territory. [Variety/HNE]