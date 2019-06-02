'Dumbo' International Trailer: You'll Believe An Elephant Can Fly

You can really sense Tim Burton's presence in the new international trailer for, the latest live-action remake of Disney's animated classics. Three of them will be released this year, so if you dislike them...well, tough elephant nuggets. Anyway, Burton's influence can be felt in the various carnival oddities and surreal quality that surrounds them. That Dumbo is a freak compared to other creatures is right in Burton's wheelhouse. My first thought was how much this reminded me of my favorite Burton film,This version of the film stars Colin Farrel, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, Michael Keaton, Alan Arkin, Finley Hobbins, and Nico Parker. You know the story; it centers on the little elephant with the very big ears that grant him the ability to fly like a bird. We haven't seen Burton aim this squarely at the family-friendly audience in quite some time. I'm curious to see how audiences react.Here's the synopsis: