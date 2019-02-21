2/21/2019
'Dragged Across Concrete' Trailer: Vince Vaughn And Mel Gibson Descend Into A Criminal Underworld
Bone Tomahawk, Brawl in Cell Block 99, and now Dragged Across Concrete. Nobody comes up with more provocative titles than S. Craig Zahler, and his films, all brutal to the core, more than live up to what those titles promise for genre fans. But his latest is supposedly less gory, and I think that proves true based on this trailer which has a lighter tone, although Zahler could be holding something back.
I hope he's holding something back.
Reuniting with Brawl in Cell Block 99 stars Vince Vaughn, Don Johnson, and Jennifer Carpenter, joined by Mel Gibson, Michael Jai White, and Tory Kittles, Dragged Across Concrete follows two suspended cops who seek retribution in the criminal underworld. Of course, things don't go well from there.
Here's the synopsis: DRAGGED ACROSS CONCRETE follows two police detectives who find themselves suspended when a video of their strong-arm tactics is leaked to the media. With little money and no options, the embittered policemen descend into the criminal underworld and find more than they wanted waiting in the shadows.
Reviews were good coming out of Venice, which bodes well for its release on March 22nd.