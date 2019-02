Disney+ May Have A Third 'Star Wars' TV Series In The Works

Disney is moving full steam ahead on two Star Wars shows as part of their Disney+ streaming platform. The ones we know about already are, which we'll hopefully see footage of at Star Wars Celebration, and a Cassian Andor series starring Diego Luna. But there may be a third on the way according to the site Fantha Tracks , although I highly suggest taking this rumor with a grain of salt.Here's how the site describes their info on the mystery series...Let's be clear, nearly all of that is speculation, but most especially that last bit about it showing up at Star Wars Celebration. Even the site itself notes that Disney often registers these projects well in advance “and the creation of these businesses does not mean they started production at those dates, merely that they intend to enter production soon.” So nothing may be happening on it at all, if ever. It could've been axed altogether since the filing last October.All of that said, with Star Wars Celebration happening on April 16th we should learn a lot about a lot of upcoming projects, and this may be one of them.