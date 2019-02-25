2/25/2019
Disney+ May Have A Third 'Star Wars' TV Series In The Works
Disney is moving full steam ahead on two Star Wars shows as part of their Disney+ streaming platform. The ones we know about already are The Mandalorian, which we'll hopefully see footage of at Star Wars Celebration, and a Cassian Andor series starring Diego Luna. But there may be a third on the way according to the site Fantha Tracks, although I highly suggest taking this rumor with a grain of salt.
Here's how the site describes their info on the mystery series...
Tonight we can reveal that the third as yet unannounced Star Wars TV series will be shot in the UK under the production name of SERIES III PRODUCTIONS (UK) LIMITED which was registered on the public UK companies register on the 12th October 2018. We anticipate that the focal point of the series will be revealed at Star Wars Celebration in April.
Let's be clear, nearly all of that is speculation, but most especially that last bit about it showing up at Star Wars Celebration. Even the site itself notes that Disney often registers these projects well in advance “and the creation of these businesses does not mean they started production at those dates, merely that they intend to enter production soon.” So nothing may be happening on it at all, if ever. It could've been axed altogether since the filing last October.
All of that said, with Star Wars Celebration happening on April 16th we should learn a lot about a lot of upcoming projects, and this may be one of them.