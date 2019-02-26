'Detective Pikachu' Trailer: Ryan Reynolds Solves Mysteries As The Caffeine-Addicted Pokemon

My knowledge of Pokemon extends to beating them up in games of Super Smash Bros., but even I know thatis pretty weird. Featuring Ryan Reynolds as the voice of the most popular Pokemon, who has now taken to sporting a deerstalker hat like Sherlock Holmes, the film is based on the Nintendo 3DS video game that has Pikachu helping a boy solve the mystery of his missing father.While Pikachu may get all the title cred, the main human role is played by's Justice Smith. There's a veritable who's who of Pokemon in this footage, including Mewtwo who looks to be a thorn in their side, that eager trainers can hunt for, and I'm surprised there isn't some kind of tie-in with the Nintendo Switch or 3DS game systems. Don't you want to see an entire crowd of folks watching the movie through their copies of Pokemon Go? Nah, me neither.Here's the synopsis:I don't know what the bigger draw is, Pokemon or Ryan Reynolds? In a hilarious video which you can also see below, Reynolds talked about the preparations he made to embody the character of Pikachu, sayingGet that man an Oscar!Directed by Rob Letterman with Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, and Karan Soni co-starring,opens May 10th.