2/06/2019
'Deadpool' Likely To Stay R-Rated At Disney
So what's going to happen to the X-Men once the Disney/Fox deal wraps up? That seems to be the big question as Marvel Studios prepares for an influx of mutants into their cinematic universe. In particular, a lot of attention is on Deadpool 2, which recently became the highest-grossing X-Men movie ever despite having an R-rating. While the PG-13 Once Upon a Deadpool had some thinking Disney would seek to tone down Ryan Reynolds' vulgar and ultra-violent merc, Disney CEO Bob Iger told shareholders that isn't the case...
“We do believe there is room for the Fox properties to exist without significant Disney influence over the nature of the content. Meaning that we see that there certainly popularity amongst Marvel fans for the R-rated Deadpool films, for instance, we’re going to continue in that business, and there might be room for more of that.”
For Disney it's all about marketing, and making sure each project is targeted at the right audience. So you probably wouldn't see an unedited Deadpool 2 on Disney Channel or anything like that. That said, I wouldn't be surprised if Disney releases two versions of Deadpool 3 (assuming it happens), a mature version and one for the kiddies.