'Deadpool' Likely To Stay R-Rated At Disney

So what's going to happen to the X-Men once the Disney/Fox deal wraps up? That seems to be the big question as Marvel Studios prepares for an influx of mutants into their cinematic universe. In particular, a lot of attention is on, which recently became the highest-grossing X-Men movie ever despite having an R-rating. While the PG-13had some thinking Disney would seek to tone down Ryan Reynolds' vulgar and ultra-violent merc, Disney CEO Bob Iger told shareholders that isn't the case...For Disney it's all about marketing, and making sure each project is targeted at the right audience. So you probably wouldn't see an uneditedon Disney Channel or anything like that. That said, I wouldn't be surprised if Disney releases two versions of(assuming it happens), a mature version and one for the kiddies.