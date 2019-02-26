2/26/2019
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Captain Marvel'!
Before the Endgame, there will be Captain Marvel! We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, and Jude Law!
SYNOPSIS: Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, March 5th at 7:30pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. It will be presented in IMAX 2D. For a chance to win, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Friday, March 1st and notified by email. Good luck!
Captain Marvel opens on March 8th.
