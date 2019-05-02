2/05/2019
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Happy Death Day 2U'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Happy Death Day 2U, the sequel to 2017's hit, Happy Death Day!
SYNOPSIS: Jessica Rothe leads the returning cast of Happy Death Day 2U, the follow-up to Blumhouse’s (Split, Get Out, The Purge series) surprise 2017 smash hit of riveting, repeating twists and comic turns. This time, our hero Tree (Rothe) discovers that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead.
The screening takes place on Monday, February 11th at 7:00pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like to attend, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Thursday, February 7th and notified by email. Good luck!
Happy Death Day 2U opens February 13th.
