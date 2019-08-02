2/08/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'Fighting With My Family'
WWE superstar Paige's journey to the squared circle hits the big screen in Fighting with my Family, produced by and co-starring Dwayne Johnson! The film is directed by Stephen Merchant and stars Florence Pugh, Jack Lowden, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, and Vince Vaughn. We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of this real-life sports entertainment drama!
SYNOPSIS: Based on a true story, FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY follows reformed gangster Ricky, wife Julia, daughter Paige and son Zak as they make a living wrestling together in tiny venues. When Paige and Zak get the opportunity to try out for WWE, the family grabs a once-in-a-lifetime chance to turn their wildest dreams into a dazzling future. However, brother and sister quickly discover that to become superstars, both their talent and their relationship will be put to the test. FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY is a heartwarming and smart comedy that proves everything is worth fighting for when it comes to family.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, February 20th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, simply register at the Gofobo ticketing site here and download one Admit-Two pass. Please remember that all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Fighting with my Family opens February 22nd.