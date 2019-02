DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'Alita: Battle Angel'

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez's! The film stars Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Mahershala Ali, Jennifer Connelly, Eiza Gonzalez, Jackie Earle Haley, and Keean Johnson. It's based on the classic manga by Yukito Kishiro.SYNOPSIS:The screening takes place on Tuesday, February 5th at 7:00pm at AMC Tysons Corner. If you'd like to attend, simply register at the Gofobo ticketing site here . Please remember that all screenings are first come first served and you'll need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!opens February 14th.