2/02/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'Isn't It Romantic' Starring Rebel Wilson
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Isn't It Romantic, starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Priyanka Chopra.
SYNOPSIS: New York City architect Natalie (Rebel Wilson) works hard to get noticed at her job, but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design the city’s next skyscraper. And if things weren’t bad enough, Natalie, a lifelong cynic when it comes to love, has an encounter with a mugger that renders her unconscious, waking to discover that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare—a romantic comedy—and she is the leading lady.
The screening takes place on Thursday, February 7th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, simply go to the Warner Bros. ticketing site here. Please remember that all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Isn't It Romantic opens February 13th.