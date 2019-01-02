2/01/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, featuring the voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Tiffany Haddish, and more.
SYNOPSIS: The much-anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed, global box office phenomenon that started it all, “The LEGO® Movie 2: The Second Part,” reunites the heroes of Bricksburg in an all new action-packed adventure to save their beloved city. It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are now facing a huge new threat: LEGO DUPLO® invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than it can be rebuilt. The battle to defeat the invaders and restore harmony to the LEGO universe will take Emmet (Chris Pratt), Lucy (Elizabeth Banks), Batman (Will Arnett) and their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds, including a strange galaxy where everything is a musical. It will test their courage, creativity and Master Building skills, and reveal just how special they really are.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, February 5th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, simply go to the Warner Bros. ticketing site here. Please remember that all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part opens February 8th.