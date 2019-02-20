2/20/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Advance Screening Of 'Greta'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Greta, starring Isabelle Huppert and Chloe Grace Moretz.
SYNOPSIS: A sweet, naïve young woman trying to make it on her own in New York City, Frances (Chloë Grace Moretz) doesn’t think twice about returning the handbag she finds on the subway to its rightful owner. That owner is Greta (Isabelle Huppert), an eccentric French piano teacher with a love for classical music and an aching loneliness. Having recently lost her mother, Frances quickly grows closer to widowed Greta. The two become fast friends — but Greta’s maternal charms begin to dissolve and grow increasingly disturbing as Frances discovers that nothing in Greta’s life is what it seems in this suspense thriller from Academy Award®-winning director Neil Jordan.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, February 26th at 7:00pm at Landmark E Street Cinema. If you'd like to attend, go to the Focus Features screening site here. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Greta opens in theaters on March 1st.