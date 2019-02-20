2/20/2019
Danielle Macdonald May Join The Next Film From 'Eighth Grade' Director Bo Burnham
It's been a banner week for Eighth Grade writer/director Bo Burnham, with his acclaimed film winning Best Screenplay at the WGA Awards. Next up for him won't be a directing gig, but he'll pen the script for an untitled movie that Deadline says may star Patti Cake$, Dumplin, and Bird Box breakout, Danielle Macdonald.
Macdonald is in talks for an untitled film that Burnham will write for director Amy York Rubin, best known for her work on SMILF. Also up for a role is Jaboukie Young-White, a standup comedian who also had a role in Rough Night.
Details on the story aren't clear, but the film was originally titled Gay Kid and Fat Chick. Thankfully cooler heads have prevailed and the title will change before cameras roll. Macdonald has been great in literally everything she's done, and Burnham wrote one of the most honest portrayals of school life I've ever seen. The potential for this to be great is through the roof.