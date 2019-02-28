2/28/2019
Colin Farrell Joins Sci-Fi Film 'After Yang' From 'Columbus' Director Kogonada
It's never easy to predict whether you're getting good Colin Farrell or bad Colin Farrell, but no matter what he makes some interesting career choices. His next film will definitely be worth paying attention to as it pairs him up with rising star director Kogonada, best known for one of my favorite movies of the last few years, 2017's architecture love story, Columbus.
Farrell will star in the sci-fi film After Yang, which Kogonada will direct and adapt from Alexander Weinstein's short story. The tale is set in a world where cloning is a regular occurrence, and a family who has adopted a robot child tries to save its life. You can read the short in its entirety here.
This sounds pretty weird, but should be a good vehicle for Kogonoda to show off his visual artistry. Columbus was a beautifully-crafted film and I can't wait to see if he can match it. Backing the film is A24 who know how to handle such offbeat material. They've also had prior success working with Farrell on The Lobster and The Killing of a Sacred Deer.
The only thing that can make this better is if Kogonada finds a role for Haley Lu Richardson and John Cho. I need a Columbus reunion stat!! [Deadline]