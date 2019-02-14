2/14/2019
Chris Pratt Joins 'Lego Batman' Director Chris McKay For Sci-Fi Film 'Ghost Draft'
The voice star of two Lego movies is teaming up with the director of Lego Batman on a movie that has nothing to do with Lego. Something seems off here. Chris Pratt is set to join director Chris McKay on a mysterious sci-fi film titled Ghost Draft.
Details on Ghost Draft are being kept secret, although we know it will be live-action. Skydance, who picked up the rights some years back, are fast-tracking it into production. As such, this will be Pratt's next starring gig with shooting to begin this summer. Deadfall writer Zach Dean penned the script, with David Goyer listed as one of the producers. I quite liked the style of Deadfall and the lead performances by Eric Bana and Olivia Wilde, although the movie fell flat. Dean also wrote an unproduced script titled Beast that made the Black List, so dude has some cred.
Pratt can currently be heard in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, and will return as Star-Lord in Avengers: Endgame. [Deadline]