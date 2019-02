Chris Pratt Confirms 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 3' Will Keep James Gunn's Script

Marvel continues their search for a director to replace James Gunn on, and they aren't having an easy time of it. With some high-profile filmmakers such as Adam McKay and Taika Waititi turning it down, primarily because they recognize Gunn's impact on the franchise, it may ultimately come down to a lesser-known director who gets the job. I have a feeling if it were up to Kevin Feige he would rehire Gunn in a moment's notice, but at least they still have his script.After much speculation, Chris Pratt confirmed to MTV that James Gunn's screenplay will be used, as it was completed before he was fired. And according to Star-Lord himself, he's read it and it's pretty wild...Pratt continued, talking about what it will be like to do the third movie and not have Gunn involved...Marvel still hasn't officially puton the schedule, but if a director gets named that should be rectified fairly quickly. If they are keeping Gunn's script that should make it easier to hire more of a journeyman director because Gunn's influence can be felt in the screenplay. Fortunately, Marvel has a pretty good track record hiring less-familiar directors, just ask the Russo Brothers and Peyton Reed.