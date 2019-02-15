2/15/2019
Chris Evans Out, Sebastian Stan In For Netflix's 'The Devil All The Time'
It's official! Sebastian Stan is replacing his MCU pal Chris Evans. Oh wait, no not that way. He's not taking up the shield of Captain America or anything. Instead, he'll step in for Evans on Antonio Campos' Netflix film, The Devil All the Time. Sorry for any confusion.
Scheduling conflicts are the reason for Evans' exit, but he shouldn't be missed. Stan joins a stacked cast that includes another MCU alum, Tom Holland, along with Mia Wasikowska, Bill Skarsgard, Jason Clarke, Robert Pattinson, and Riley Keough. The film is based on Donald Ray Pollock's novel that follows a strange assortment of characters from WWII to the 1960s. Here's the book breakdown:
“Set in rural southern Ohio and West Virginia, The Devil All the Time follows a cast of compelling and bizarre characters from the end of World War II to the 1960s. There’s Willard Russell, tormented veteran of the carnage in the South Pacific, who can’t save his beautiful wife, Charlotte, from an agonizing death by cancer no matter how much sacrificial blood he pours on his “prayer log.” There’s Carl and Sandy Henderson, a husband-and-wife team of serial killers, who troll America’s highways searching for suitable models to photograph and exterminate. There’s the spider-handling preacher Roy and his crippled virtuoso-guitar-playing sidekick, Theodore, running from the law. And caught in the middle of all this is Arvin Eugene Russell, Willard and Charlotte’s orphaned son, who grows up to be a good but also violent man in his own right.”
Stan is always gonna be the Winter Soldier to most people but with challenging roles in I Tonya, Destroyer, and others he's building quite a resume outside of Marvel. [Deadline]