Chris Evans Out, Sebastian Stan In For Netflix's 'The Devil All The Time'

It's official! Sebastian Stan is replacing his MCU pal Chris Evans. Oh wait, no not that way. He's not taking up the shield of Captain America or anything. Instead, he'll step in for Evans on Antonio Campos' Netflix film,. Sorry for any confusion.Scheduling conflicts are the reason for Evans' exit, but he shouldn't be missed. Stan joins a stacked cast that includes another MCU alum, Tom Holland, along with Mia Wasikowska, Bill Skarsgard, Jason Clarke, Robert Pattinson, and Riley Keough. The film is based on Donald Ray Pollock's novel that follows a strange assortment of characters from WWII to the 1960s. Here's the book breakdown:Stan is always gonna be the Winter Soldier to most people but with challenging roles inand others he's building quite a resume outside of Marvel. [ Deadline