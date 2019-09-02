2/09/2019
Casey Affleck, Katherine Waterston, Jesse Plemons, & Vaness Kirby Explore 'The World To Come'
If you've been missing Casey Affleck since his Oscar-winning turn in Manchester by the Sea, there will be plenty of chances to see him the next couple of years. The world premiere of his latest directorial effort Light of My Life just played in Berlin, and now he's lined up a new role in a film with an impressive cast and an acclaimed director.
Affleck, along with Katherine Waterston, Jesse Plemons, and Mission: Impossible-Fallout's Vanessa Kirby will star in The World to Come, based on the short story by Jim Shepard. Behind the camera will be Mona Fastvold, who has earned accolades for her debut, The Sleepwalker. She recently co-wrote The Mustang, which just premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. She also wrote two films for Brady Corbet, The Childhood of a Leader and Vox Lux.
Penned by Shepard and co-writer Ron Hansen, The World to Come follows two women who become very close while living in isolation in mid-19th-century American frontier. The film will reteam Affleck and Hansen who worked together on The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford. [THR]