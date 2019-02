Box Office: 'The Lego Movie 2' Falls Apart With $34M; 'What Men Want' Strong With $19M

1. review )- $34.4MEverything was definitely not awesome for, which opened to a disappointing $34M. Five years ago its acclaimed predecessor more than doubled that amount in its opening weekend, and that's also less than's $53M in 2017. Worldwide the film has $52M overall.2. review )- $19MTaraji P. Henson'sopened strong with $19M, a testament to her strength as a box office draw. I'm not sure people were exactly craving a gender-flipped, race-swapped remake of Mel Gibson's 2000 smash hit, but casting Henson in the role made people change their minds. The film isn't bad, and at a cost of just $20M should be a decent success, hopefully earning Henson more opportunities to stand on her own.3.- $10.8MWe've probably seen the last of Liam Neeson opening action flicks to $30M+ as each of the Taken movies did, but the $10M number forshouldn't be dismissed. That's a solid start for the American remake of Norwegian black comedy, which finds Neeson, you guessed it, on a path of vengeance.4.- $7.2M/$85.8M5.- $6.4M/$98.4M6. review )- $6MIt was a break-even debut for the latest "evil child" horror,, which opened with $6M, the same as its reported budget. The film stars's Taylor Schilling as a mother whose son's disturbing behavior is due to something evil. Of course it is.7.- $3.5M/$61.5M8.$3.3M/$328.5M9.- $3M/$179.8M10.- $2.7M/$11.8M